MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
It happened near the intersection of Fremont Avenue East and Mendota Street at about 7:30 p.m. Police will brief the media about this case early Wednesday morning.
This is the 21st deadly shooting in St. Paul this year.
