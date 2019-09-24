SEVERE WEATHER:Several southern Minnesota counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

It happened near the intersection of Fremont Avenue East and Mendota Street at about 7:30 p.m. Police will brief the media about this case early Wednesday morning.

This is the 21st deadly shooting in St. Paul this year.

