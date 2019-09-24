MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a show of transparency, the St. Paul Police Department plans on releasing body camera footage Tuesday of a deadly police shooting earlier this month.
Police say it’s just the second time ever this has happened before an investigation is complete.
The shooting happened on Sept. 15, and sparked days of rallies and calls for justice.
Investigators say 31-year-old Ronald Davis crashed his car into a marked squad car, then came at an officer with a knife.
Officer Steven Mattson opened fire, killing Davis.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.
State confidentiality rules regarding body cam video do allow some leeway for departments to release it before an investigation is complete.
Police say they’re only releasing the footage after the BCA’s review is complete, and after Davis’ family has seen it.
