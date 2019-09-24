Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teacher at Lakeville South is on administrative leave, and the football team is without its head coach.
The Lakeville school district confirms Tyler Krebs resigned as coach Monday.
Superintendent Michael Baumann says a complaint was filed against Krebs. The nature of the complaint was not given.
Krebs is on administrative leave, pending completion of the investigation.
Krebs took over as head football coach in 2017.
The Star Tribune reports offensive coordinator Ben Burk is now the interim head coach.
