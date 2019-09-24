Comments
Day of Service strives to engage U of M alumni and friends in service to their community through one big day of service and gratitude. Every year the number of Gophers who volunteer on Day of Service grows. Gather with us for the next U of M Day of Service on September 28, 2019!
