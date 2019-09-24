



— You may have seen teenager Greta Thunberg’s speech about climate change at the United Nations earlier this week.

However you felt about it, you could feel the passion in her voice. She credits part of strong activism to her Asperger’s diagnosis — something she calls her superpower.

“I don’t really care about social codes,” Thunberg said.

You’ve likely heard of Asperger syndrome, but may not know much about it. So, what is it? Good Question.

Jillian Nelson of the Autism Society of Minnesota was diagnosed with Asperger’s at 21.

“When I see Greta, I see a manifestation of everything I’ve worked for. Seeing a young person, and a girl at that, openly embracing their diagnosis,” Nelson said. “Acknowledging they’re accomplishing great things because of autism, not in spite of autism, makes my heart so happy.”

Asperger’s isn’t actually an official diagnosis anymore, according to psychologist Dr. Bark Luskin of AUSM.

“A lot of people prefer that term,” Luskin said.

But rather, it’s part of the autism spectrum.

“I think people can use whatever term they want,” Luskin said. “Basically, I think of it as someone who has the characteristics of autism, but is intelligent and doesn’t have any problems with spoken language. This is a person who has a brain that … processes information differently … They’re often very detail focused, often visual thinkers, they like routine and consistency, may struggle more with change.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 1 in 42 Minnesota 8 year olds are on the autism spectrum.

Nelson says one of the biggest challenges of living with Asperger’s doesn’t have to do with the brain.

“It comes to do with how society reacts to us,” Nelson said. “We’re just like everyone else, we just experience the world differently. And if you give us the right supports, if you give us the right understanding, give us the right environment to thrive in, we can do incredible things.”

A guest on Fox News Monday described Thunberg as a “mentally-ill Swedish teenager.” The network later apologized.

“I have clients who have PHDs,” Luskin said. “Asperger’s or autism in general is never an excuse for not being able to achieve something. What I tell families is you may have to go about it differently.”

As for why some people have autism and other don’t? Luskin says there’s a genetic component and it could have something to do with what happens before a baby is born. But, sometimes no one in the family has autism. She points out there are still many questions with not a lot of answers.