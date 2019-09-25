Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As part of St. Paul’s Rice Park’s annual holiday display, the city is seeking a 60- to 80-foot evergreen tree to serve as the celebration’s centerpiece.
The Visit St. Paul Foundation announced guidelines for the tree Wednesday, stating it should be overgrown in its current location or otherwise needs to be removed; should be in good condition as the tree will be viewed from 360 degrees; and it should be located within St. Paul city limits.
The tree will stand in Rice Park and be lit during the grand opening celebration Nov. 23.
Anyone interested in donating should email renee@trinitycreekllc.com by or before Oct. 14. If selected, the tree will be removed at no cost.
