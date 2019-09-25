



— They feature colorful pictures and familiar names like “Fruity Pebbles” and “Candy Land.”

But what can’t be seen from the packaging of illicit vaping products has federal drug enforcement officials in Minnesota concerned.

“Back in the day, you were drinking a light beer. Well, now you’re swigging a bottle of tequila. You know, it’s that type of analogy that you have to understand,” said Kenneth Solek, DEA assistant special agent in charge.

Solek says in terms of purity, marijuana plants have registered around 15% for THC levels in recent years. Black market vaping cartridges can be up to 80% and even 90% — making the product 10 to 15 times more potent.

The DEA has made dozens of busts involving the illegal cartridges in Minnesota in the past year.

“You buy it the same way you would methamphetamine, heroin, crack, cocaine,” Solek said.

Packages containing the products strictly coming from legalized states have been intercepted before they made their way here. Dealers and users are also getting creative.

“You do have enterprising individuals, as well as organizations that understand that they can go and they can produce the oil or they can buy the oil and then make their own cartridges,” Solek said.

Based on the packaging, it is obvious to Solek who these dealers are targeting.

“Any parent that has kids, and especially young kids, I’d be terrified for them right now,” Solek said.

He believes now would be a good time for parents to educate their children about the extreme dangers that can lie in packages that seem innocent.

So far, 10 deaths in the United States have been linked to vaping. Several hundred other cases of vaping illness have been confirmed across the country. The CDC expects there will be hundreds more.