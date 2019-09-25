MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are required to fall in line with the Real ID Act that was passed in 2005, establishing minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards.

“I’ve been here when it’s been real busy and I figure as time goes on, it’s going to start getting real busy for Real ID,” Jeff Cox said.

Cox is listening to state officials who are telling Minnesotans not to wait until the last minute. Right now, less than 10 percent of Minnesota driver’s license and ID card holders have a Real ID.

“It’s going to get bad. At some point, there will be too many people trying to get it all at the same time,” Cox said.

When you apply, there are additional documents you will need to bring with you to the DMV.

“You need to bring either a valid passport or a birth certificate. If your name has changed on your birth certificate to what it is now, you need a marriage document. If you’ve been married, divorced, married, divorced you have to bring all of that, and then you have to bring in your social security card, and you have to have two proofs of your residency,” Cathy Thrasher, license department manager, said.

Other acceptable documents include an enhanced driver’s license or ID card, or a U.S. passport or passport card. State officials are pushing the Real ID because an enhanced driver’s license has its limitations.

“The difference with the enhanced is you pay a little bit more money and it works like a passport to get you into Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean via land or sea. Does not work for flying,” Thrasher said.

The big push is to make sure everyone who wants a Real ID has one in their hands before Oct. 1, 2020.