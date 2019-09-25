Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate your happiness? A new survey of Brits shows they rate their happiness at 6.3 out of 10.
Many said they were too busy to enjoy themselves, and many of the older people surveyed said they wished they had enjoyed their life more when they were younger.
The study, however, did find that older people were enjoying their current lives more than younger people.
