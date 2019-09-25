MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after being found in a pond at the Edinburgh USA Golf Course Wednesday morning.
Brooklyn Park police say they were called to the 3800 block of Dunbar Knoll at around 10:10 a.m. on a report of a missing 3-year-old child.
Golfers at the Edinburgh Golf Course, which is nearby, were alerted to look out for the child and found a pair of shoes floating in a pond. The child was then rescued from the water, and was not breathing.
The child was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital where he began breathing again and regained a pulse. The boy remains in critical condition.
Police say the boy is believed to be on the autism spectrum. The family is not from Minnesota and they were visiting friends in the area.
