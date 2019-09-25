MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After sunrise Wednesday, the National Weather Service will be on the scene in western Wisconsin, where overnight storms left extensive damage.

The weather officials will be investigating a probable tornado near Elk Mound, Wisconsin, just off Highway 29, where the storm damaged several mobile homes.

Elk Mound is about 12 miles west of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and about 80 miles east of Minneapolis.

Spotters reported a tornado in the area around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A video on social media appears to show a tornado’s silhouette amid multiple lightning strikes.

So far, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries.

Elk Mound resident Deanna Pichler said she and her family crouched in the hallway of their mobile home, which was shaking as the storm tore through the neighborhood.

“I was afraid to move, afraid to get up,” she said.

When her family emerged, they could see mangled buildings and the lights of emergency vehicles.

The Tuesday night storms rumbled over southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dropping hail and lashing the area with strong winds. Some gusts knocked over semi trucks on Wisconsin highways.

Investigators with the National Weather Service will confirm Wednesday if a tornado touched down near Elk Mound, Wisconsin.