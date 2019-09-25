MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 60-year-old Rosemount man with an extensive DWI conviction history has been sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to an impaired crash that seriously injured two people.
On Wednesday, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced Marshall Anthony Knoll will serve 36 months behind bars for causing a serious four-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township in October 2017. Knoll was also ordered to pay restitution.
According to the criminal complaint, on the evening of Oct. 20, 2017, witnesses observed a truck in the northbound lanes of Highway 52 driving erratically and at a high rate of speed near 210 Street East. Then, traffic come to a complete stop and the truck rear-ended a vehicle traveling at around 50 mph, causing a four-vehicle crash.
Two victims suffered substantial injuries in the collision, including multiple bone fractures, internal bleeding and cervical spine injuries.
The truck driver, later identified as Knoll, was found to have a presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood.
Dating back to 1979, Knoll has had 17 prior convictions for driving while impaired.
“The Defendant in this case had 17 prior DWI convictions dating back to 1979. His failure to stop using chemicals while driving seriously injured two victims in this case. We are pleased to have brought Marshall Knoll to justice for causing this crash while driving impaired once again. We wish the victims well in their continuing recovery,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said.
Backstrom praised the prosecution in the case, and thanked both the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol for their work on the case.
You must log in to post a comment.