MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are in custody after the body of Alexander John-Louis Sarlis was found zipped up in a sleeping bag in a Carver County apartment.
The sheriff’s office says Sarlis, 20, was last seen leaving Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter on September 13. His family in Delaware reported him missing four days later. Investigators received a tip on September 22 that Sarlis may be in Hamburg, which is about 35 miles north of St. Peter.
A search warrant was served at an apartment on Brad Street, where Sarlis’s body was discovered. Investigators says he had been dead for several days, and he likely passed away from a drug overdose.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of concealing his body, and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of stealing items from him after his death. All three are in Carver County Jail, where they await formal criminal charges.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is still working on confirming Sarlis’s exact cause of death.