MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — In search of a new favorite Chinese spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Lepot Chinese Hotpot
Topping the list is Lepot Chinese Hotpot. Located at 507 14th Ave. SE in Marcy Holmes, the Chinese spot, which offers hot pot and more, is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp.
2. Que Viet Village House One
Next up is Windom Park’s Que Viet Village House One, situated at 2211 Johnson St. NE With four stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese and Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bill’s Garden Chinese Gourmet
Ericsson’s Bill’s Garden Chinese Gourmet, located at 4209 28th Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 73 reviews.
4. Shuang Cheng Restaurant
Shuang Cheng Restaurant, a Chinese spot in Marcy Holmes, is another go-to, with four stars out of 305 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1320 Fourth St. SE to see for yourself.
