MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 87-year-old woman died and three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Oak Valley Township.
Authorities say a Toyota Camry traveling west on Highway 210 T-boned a Lincoln MKX when it ran a stop sign while traveling south on County Road 73.
Gloria Mae Larson, a passenger in the Lincoln, died in the crash. The driver of the Lincoln, a 92-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both the driver of the Camry, a 28-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 31-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
