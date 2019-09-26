MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man and woman from Minneapolis have been charged for their roles in illegally supplying a pistol used in multiple shootings in Minneapolis and Chicago, Illinois.
Jason Lynndrotti Winston, 48, and Sequana Cigolo, 38, have been charged with making false statements to acquire firearms. Winston also faces one count of aiding and abetting a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced the charges Thursday.
Officials say two of the shootings occurred in Chicago and one in Minneapolis.
According to the criminal complaint, Cigolo purchased the 9mm semi-automatic pistol in July from Bill’s Gun Shop in Robbinsdale. Investigators say she admitted to purchasing the gun for Winston, who asked her to because he was a convicted felon. Police say she also admitted to lying while making the purchase, saying she was buying the gun for herself.
During an interview with law enforcement on Tuesday, officers say Winston admitted to transferring the pistol to an individual who was charged in Hennepin County in a late July shooting.
Cigolo and Winston are expected to make their initial court appearances Thursday in Minneapolis.
