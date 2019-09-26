Comments
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WCCO) — A man has died after his bicycle collided with a vehicle in western Wisconsin Thursday morning.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the man was coming out of a driveway and attempted to head west on on County Road M in Osceola when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east. The man was thrown from the bike and into a ditch where he came to rest.
The driver of the vehicle pulled over, stating she was not able to see the bicyclist until it was too late.
The man was taken to Osceola Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
