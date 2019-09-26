MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 63-year-old Hopkins man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing a longtime friend to death in March after consuming alcohol, marijuana gummies and prescription medication.
Daniel Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Clayton Kartak, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says.
In court Wednesday, Johnson said he had no memory of the killing, saying he blacked out after consuming the mix of drugs, alcohol and medication.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Kartak’s apartment complex on March 29 after a report of someone roaming the building with a large knife, covered in blood.
When police arrived, they found Johnson unconscious with a large knife near his feet. After police took him into custody, he made incoherent statements about “spirits and ghosts.” A blood-alcohol test revealed Johnson’s BAC was .18.
Kartak’s body was found in his unit. He had suffered multiple stabs wounds.
Witnesses told police that Johnson and Kartak would often drink and use marijuana together. They described the two as longtime friends.
Johnson is slated to be sentenced on Oct. 23. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence between 165 months and 189 months in prison.
