



– Talk of impeachment escalates in Washington after the release of the explosive whistleblower complaint , which reported an “urgent concern” about President Donald Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The report also accused the White House of a cover-up by trying to “lock-down” transcripts of the call and store them in a separate system for classified information.

“We are seeing something that feels quite historic, there is a lot for the good of the American people that needs to be explored,” said Heidi Kitrosser, a constitutional law professor at the University of Minnesota.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum tweeted her reaction with a graphic saying no one is above the law and writes, “I encourage everyone to read this whistleblower complaint, detailing credible & urgent misconduct by the president and the White House’s attempt to cover it up.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been calling for the President’s impeachment for months. Omar is also on one of the six House committees that are conducting the impeachment investigation. On Thursday, she spoke at a pro-impeachment event organized by the progressive group MoveOn.org.

“I intend to use my power as a legislator to follow the facts to use the Constitution as my guide to hold this President fully accountable to the rule of law,” Omar said.

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn sent us a statement calling the allegations “political nonsense.”

“Clearly there is no quid pro quo. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have, once again, jumped to conclusions on impeachment,” he said.

Right now, Minnesota members of Congress are evenly split on impeachment.

Four Democrats are for it, three Republicans and Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson are against it. Not sure what to think? Read the whistleblower’s complaint.