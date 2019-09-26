



— After a good run of playoff appearances in the 2000s by the Minnesota Twins, we’ve had a bit of a drought.

So, how often do the Twins play October baseball? Good Question.

Since the Twins moved to Minnesota in the early 60s, they’ve made it to the postseason 12 times. There was the 1965 World Series, where they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

That followed postseason shutouts against the Baltimore Orioles in 1969 and 1970. Then came 16 Octobers without Twins baseball.

We all know the magic of 1987 and 1991.

“The expectations were sort of set by 87 to 91 that when we make it to the postseason, we just win World Series,” said John Bonnes, who runs TwinsDaily.com

In 2002, they made it to the ACLS before losing to the eventual World Series winner — the Anaheim Angels. Over the next seven years, the Twins were division champs five times.

The Twins are 2-13 in their last five post-season appearances with the Yankees.

Before the Twins came to Minnesota, they were the Washington Senators. That team won the World Series in 1924, 1925 and 1933.

