



— There aren’t any games being played at Target Field Thursday, but you can feel the energy at the ball park.

“It’s euphoric,” said Twins Communication manager Matt Hodson.

Fans were there bright and early to catch a glimpse of the new hats and shirts that are being sold at the team store to honor the American League Central division champs. It’s a title that the Twins haven’t held in almost a decade.

READ MORE: Twins Clinch AL Central Title In 5-1 Win Over Tigers, Cleveland Loses To White Sox

“We’ve got a staff meeting today, so we connect our office here and Chicago and Madison, and I’ll rub it in a little bit,” said fan Harold Ferguson.

After the October 7 home playoff game sold out, the Twins made a few hundred standing room tickets available, which were sold out by Thursday morning — but another home playoff game isn’t out of the question.

“We’re assured of hosting game three, game four if necessary if we haven’t swept,” Hodson said.

Fans are just soaking up the moment and hoping it could be their year.

“I think we’ve got a good chance,” said fan Jeffrey Tillman. “The hottest team usually wins.”

As of Thursday afternoon there were some tickets to the home playoff game still available on StubHub.