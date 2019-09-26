



President Donald Trump is making a return appearance in Minnesota, a state he has said many times he hopes to flip red in the 2020 presidential election

Trump will hold a rally at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m. This will mark Trump’s first visit to Minnesota since April, when he attended an event in Burnsville to tout his tax bill.

Trump’s visit was announced in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. House of Representatives opening impeachment inquiries into Trump. A whistleblower complaint accuses the president of pressuring Ukraine officials to investigate his political rival, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and cover it up. Democrats say they now have enough votes to impeach President Trump.

Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in the 2016 election to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The state has not been won by a Republican presidential candidate in a general election since 1972, when incumbent GOP President Richard Nixon defeated George McGovern.

Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman for the Republican Party of Minnesota, released this statement Thursday afternoon about the president’s upcoming visit:

We are overjoyed to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota for the fourth time in the last sixteen months. Trump has spent his first term fighting for Minnesota families and for this country. He has fulfilled his campaign promises to get our economy booming again, put America first, and has made this country great again. We are excited for the rally on October 10th and look forward to showing the Democrats how enthusiastic Minnesota Republicans are to send our 10 electoral votes to re-elect President Trump in 2020.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released this statement early Thursday evening:

Under ordinary circumstances, it would be an honor to welcome a sitting President of the United States to Minneapolis and to showcase all our city has to offer on the national stage. But these aren’t ordinary circumstances. Since taking office President Trump’s actions have been reprehensible and his rhetoric has made it clear that he does not value the perspectives or rights of Minneapolis’ diverse communities.

On October 10, our entire city will stand not behind the President, but behind the communities and people who continue to make our city – and this country – great. While there is no legal mechanism to prevent the president from visiting, his message of hatred will never be welcome in Minneapolis.