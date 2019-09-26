Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have identified the victim who was shot and killed in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
On Thursday, police said 36-year-old Terry Edwards was killed in the shooting, which occurred on the evening of Sept. 24 on the 500 block of Mendota Street.
When officers got to the scene, they found Edwards with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim died at the scene.
This is the 21st deadly shooting in St. Paul this year.
Police are looking for a suspect and say investigators will be attempting to find witnesses and camera footage that can shed light on the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the city’s Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.
