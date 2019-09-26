Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A couple in their 90s is in the hospital after a tornado destroyed their western Wisconsin home.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A couple in their 90s is in the hospital after a tornado destroyed their western Wisconsin home.
The National Weather Service says an EF3 tornado that touched down in the Elk Mound area Tuesday night.
The family of 94-year-old Norm Johnson says the storm sent him flying out of a second-story window.
He and his wife Helen were on the ground yelling for help until someone finally found them. Norm has multiple broken bones, while Helen escaped with bumps and bruises.
You must log in to post a comment.