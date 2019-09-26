  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Mound, Local TV, Tornado, Wisconsin


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A couple in their 90s is in the hospital after a tornado destroyed their western Wisconsin home.

The National Weather Service says an EF3 tornado that touched down in the Elk Mound area Tuesday night.

(credit: CBS)

The family of 94-year-old Norm Johnson says the storm sent him flying out of a second-story window.

He and his wife Helen were on the ground yelling for help until someone finally found them. Norm has multiple broken bones, while Helen escaped with bumps and bruises.

Their family set up a GoFundMe to help with recovery costs.

Comments