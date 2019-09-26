Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police continue to investigate the death of a woman found in the middle of the street early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the woman was found near Marshall and 31st Avenues around 1:30 a.m. Officers on routine patrol found the body. They got out to check on the women and render aid, but found her deceased.
On Thursday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 51-year-old Colleen Margaret, who has no permanent address.
The medical examiner says she died of multiple blunt force injuries.
Her manner of death is pending further investigation by police.
