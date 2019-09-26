MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lots going on in the Twin Cities this weekend. Two events for beer fans, one for shoppers and another for those who want to get one more festival in before the season is over if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival
It is your last chance to get to the Renaissance Festival! Head to Shakopee to tour a 16th Century European village with 16 stages of live entertainment.
Over 250 booths will display handcrafted items. Interact with hundreds of characters roaming the village streets, as well as view live armored jousting throughout the day.
Bust out the Lederhosen and head to Gastof’s in Nordeast for Oktoberfest. Bring your own handled beer mug or stein!
There will be plenty of German beer to be had, German food and polka music.
Oktoberfest runs every weekend through October 12th.
It’s Junk Bonanza weekend at Canterbury Park. Shop over 150 vendors for vintage finds, beautiful antiques and upcycled goods. There will also be live demonstrations.
Junk bonanza takes place Thursday through Saturday.
Finally, it is time for Darkness Day! The weekend-long celebration takes place at Somerset, Wisconsin. You can sample beers, listen to DJs and stay for the big bonfire.
Food trucks, shuttles and camping are also part of the celebration.
You must log in to post a comment.