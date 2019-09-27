MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from officers last month.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in Shevlin Township on Aug. 11. According to a press release, the vehicle was originally stolen from Red Lake Falls, and subsequently located by a State Trooper.
After a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped by a tire deflation device near Shevlin on Highway 2. The two suspects fled the vehicle on foot into a wooded area next to the highway, where a Beltrami County deputy and his K9 partner tracked them for two miles until locating them in an elevated deer stand.
The deputy approached the deer stand and gave warnings of apprehension, which the suspects ignored. The deputy was eventually able to open the door to the stand, and take the two men into custody without incident.
