Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenage cyclist was killed Thursday night in western Wisconsin after his bike collided with a car.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Isaiah Munn, of Osceola, rode out of a driveway on County Road M around 8 p.m. and crashed into an east-bound car. The collision caused Munn to tumble into a ditch.
Emergency crews brought the teenager to Osceola Medical Center, where he later died.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene, telling officers that the cyclist pulled out in front of her and she didn’t see him until it was too late.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.