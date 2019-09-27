Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Getting between the Twin Cities for concerts or games could be tricky this weekend.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they will close eastbound Interstate 94 between Highway 280 and Western Avenue Friday night. The interstate is closing in St. Paul so crews can repave it.
The roadwork started in April, and should be finished next month.
The highway will reopen in time for Monday morning’s commute.
Part of Interstate 494 in Mendota Heights is also taking the weekend off.
Find all detours and construction projects ongoing in the Twin Cities by clicking here.
