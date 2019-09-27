MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 36-year-old man has been charged with hate crimes and property damage after several Somali-owned businesses in Minneapolis had their windows smashed last week.
Harlin St. John, of Minneapolis, faces two counts of first-degree property damage, two counts of second-degree property damage because of bias and one count of third-degree property damage because of bias. The damage caused to the businesses is estimated at more than $8,000.
According to the criminal complaint, a witness who lives in an apartment above the row of businesses in the Seward neighborhood told police she heard glass breaking in the early morning hours of Sept. 18 and saw a white man throwing rocks at the businesses.
In a statement, investigators say St. John admitted to breaking the windows, claiming he did so in retaliation for someone shooting at his family members and he believed those who did were Somali. According to charging documents, St. John told officers “Somali people are selling meth and heroin to Native people” and he hates “the Somalis.”
Other cases have been submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and officials say additional charges are likely.
St. John is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.
