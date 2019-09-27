Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Stillwater police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Joseph Voss, who has been missing since Thursday. Authorities say he is autistic and dependent on medication.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Stillwater police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Joseph Voss, who has been missing since Thursday. Authorities say he is autistic and dependent on medication.
Officials say Voss left his residence in Stillwater around 11 p.m. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has light brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, black Under Armour shoes and carrying a black backpack.
Police say Voss is possible in Stillwater or Hudson, Wisconsin.
You must log in to post a comment.