MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Stillwater police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Joseph Voss, who has been missing since Thursday. Authorities say he is autistic and dependent on medication.

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

Officials say Voss left his residence in Stillwater around 11 p.m. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has light brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, black Under Armour shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Police say Voss is possible in Stillwater or Hudson, Wisconsin.

