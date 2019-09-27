MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a young child is hospitalized after falling from a third-floor window of a North Loop building.
Officers responded to Mary’s Place on the 400 block of North 7th Street just before 6:30 p.m. on a report of a 4-year-old boy that fell out of a window while playing with his 7-year-old sister.
An EMS crew arrived to find the boy on the pavement. He was alert when he was taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare. His condition has not been released.
