MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans may get a chance Friday to enjoy the aurora borealis on a crisp autumn night.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says a minor geomagnetic storm is expected late Friday in the upper atmosphere, creating conditions for the aurora to flicker directly over northern Minnesota and southern Canada.
The northern lights could be visible as far south as the Twin Cities metro, although to see it sky-gazers will need to look toward the horizon and be far away from the city lights.
As for aurora-viewing conditions, those should be good, Augustyniak says.
After 10 p.m., skies are expected to be clear with little moonlight. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s overnight. Some areas, like Ely, could even see temps in the mid-30s.
A few forecast points of note:
1) Patchy frost is likely tonight up north; protect the plants you want to save
2) Clearing skies & a solar storm will mean the #NorthernLights are possible Friday night
3) Storms Sunday & Monday#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/dlTNYViAft
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) September 27, 2019
