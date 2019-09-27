LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A close call at a crossing near a Lakeville elementary school this week has neighbors there asking for changes.
It happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Flagstaff Avenue and Gerdine Path, near Parkview School. A girl heading to school was struck at the four-way stop by a pickup truck.
The girl suffered scrapes and bruises. Her bike’s front wheel was bent.
Alyssa Almond, the girl’s mother, says that she’s lucky her daughter wasn’t in the intersection a second earlier and directly hit by the truck.
The driver of the pickup stopped at the scene and cooperated with authorities. It remains unclear how exactly the crash unfolded.
The driver was not cited.
Almond says her daughter was on her way to school early in order to perform traffic duty. As such, no one was conducting traffic when she was at the intersection.
Neighbors say the city installed a roundabout on Flagstaff Avenue to help slow traffic in the area. The speed limit is 30 mph but real problem, residents say, is that drivers do not come to complete stops.
Almond hopes that more drivers pay attention and slow down.
