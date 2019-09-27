  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
By Erin Hassanzadeh
Filed Under:Elk Mound, Erin Hassanzadeh, Local TV, Severe Weather, Tornadoes


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you see what a powerful tornado did to a western Wisconsin couple’s home, it’s hard to believe anyone survived.

But somehow, 94-year-old Norman Johnson and his 95-year-old wife, Helen, did. And it’s all because of the help a neighbor in Elk Mound gave that the couple hopes to beat the odds.

If you’d like to help the Johnsons rebuild their lives, you’ll find their Go Fund Me page by clicking here.

Erin Hassanzadeh

Comments