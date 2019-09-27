Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you see what a powerful tornado did to a western Wisconsin couple’s home, it’s hard to believe anyone survived.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you see what a powerful tornado did to a western Wisconsin couple’s home, it’s hard to believe anyone survived.
But somehow, 94-year-old Norman Johnson and his 95-year-old wife, Helen, did. And it’s all because of the help a neighbor in Elk Mound gave that the couple hopes to beat the odds.
If you’d like to help the Johnsons rebuild their lives, you’ll find their Go Fund Me page by clicking here.
You must log in to post a comment.