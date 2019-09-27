LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – A close call at a crossing near a Lakeville elementary school this week has neighbors there asking for changes.

A young mother’s words capture the fear felt by so many: “Oh my gosh, it’s so scary,” Alyssa Almond said.

Almond is referring to an incident involving her 10-year-old daughter who was riding her bike to school Thursday around 9 a.m. She’d take the phone call informing her that the child had just been struck by a pickup truck, and thankfully, wasn’t seriously injured.

“I just think if it was any second earlier she should have been in front of that truck. The timing was perfect,” Almond said. “There are so many others who have lost children to something like this – I really lucked out.”

Almond’s 5th-grade daughter was on her way to Parkview Elementary. She and the driver of a Chevy Silverado pickup were stopped at the intersection of Flagstaff Avenue and 164th Street West.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but according to police, the driver proceeded to turn as the child entered the crosswalk. Her bike was struck by the truck’s rear wheel. The impact bent the bike’s front wheel and knocked the girl to the pavement. Fortunately, she was slightly bruised and shaken up but did not require medical care.

“There have been multiple complaints from neighbors and nothing has been done,” local resident Chad Mills said.

Mills says Thursday’s incident is the latest close call at the intersection. The city has posted flashing speed limit signs and homeowners have placed other warnings to drivers, cautioning them to slow down and pay attention.

“We’ve asked for speedbumps multiple times and they say it can’t be done because it would wreck their plows, but it’s going to take a kid out one of these days,” Mills added.

Police say the 41-year-old male driver in Thursday’s incident is cooperating, and no citation was issued.

“I feel so grateful and so overwhelmed with what could have been,” Almond said.

The young mother’s relief comes with a lesson. She hopes drivers will slow down and pay attention to young children who are just trying to get to school.