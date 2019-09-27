



A 38-year old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a St. Paul shooting that happened Tuesday.

According to the charges, Contreal Teejuan Bush shot and killed a 36-year-old Terry Edwards at the intersection of Freemont and Mendota in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. St. Paul Police arrived at 7:30 p.m. and found TLE with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and medics, he died at the scene.

Throughout the night, Edwards’s family provided authorities with information. They say he had gone to the 500 block of Mendota Street to purchase narcotics and returned quickly because he was unhappy with the drugs. He then got into an argument with two or three other men.

A witness said he saw a suspect shooting at Edwards as the two of them ran out from the residence on Mendota Street. Edwards collapsed in the driveway of a residence in the 800 block of Fremont; the suspect turned and fled.

While investigating the crime scene, authorities found shell casings in the neighboring residence on Mendota Street, as well as five bullets lodged in the ground.

Later, Edwards’s girlfriend told investigators she saw a man she knew as “Fatboy” shooting at the victim. She had been in the backseat of a car parked on the southwest corner of 4th and Mendota when she heard two “pops.” She sat up and saw “Fatboy” shooting at Edwards. In a photo lineup, she identified “Fatboy” as Contreal Teejuan Bush. Another witness claimed he saw “Fatty” shoot the gun about nine times.

In a post-Miranda interview, Bush said he knew a lot of people in Mendota and spent a lot of time there. He said he had gotten a call from his child’s mother, who said her brother had been killed. He did not know anything about the death but stopped by Mendota and Freemont around 5:30 or 6 p.m. and was in the area for about an hour that night. He said he didn’t know anything about Edwards’s shooting and then asked for a lawyer.

Bush has multiple arrests and convictions in Cook County, Illinois, and Minnesota for drugs, assault, robbery and firearms. If convicted, Bush faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.

This is the 21st fatal shooting in St. Paul this year.