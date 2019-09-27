MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former St. Louis Park ice skating coach who pleaded guilty to having sex with an underage student was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.
Thomas Joseph Incantalupo, 48, was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sex conduct and third-degree criminal sex conduct. He was sentenced to 234 months and 54 months, respectively. He will serve those sentences consecutively.
According to the criminal complaint, Incantalupo repeatedly sexually assaulted one of his students, who he had started coaching when she was about 9 years old. The girl traveled with Incantalupo across the country for training and competition, often alone.
The complaint further states that in 2015, when the girl was 14, the two traveled to Connecticut for training and were staying with another coach when Incantalupo entered the victim’s room at night and assaulted her. Incantalupo went on to abuse her several more times.
The victim’s parents eventually became aware of the situation and went to police after the victim told a friend what was happening.
Incantalupo pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
