MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that a woman died a few days after she was struck by a vehicle in a Cub Foods parking lot last week.
The incident happened Monday, Sept. 16 at the store at 7555 West Broadway, at roughly 9 a.m.
The victim sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that the woman had died as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was said by police to be cooperative on the scene, and no criminal charges are being pursued.
The victim’s name has not yet been reported.
