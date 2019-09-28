Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Almost 1,000 people marched near Lake Superior in Duluth Saturday, rallying in disapproval of Enbridge’s Line 3 tar sands pipeline. The Sierra Club said the crowd urged the Walz administration to prevent the pipeline from being built.
Duluth demonstrators supported denial of a “key” water crossing permit for the pipeline by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Sierra Club said.
People from across Minnesota and the Great Lakes region attended the event, which came after a week of climate activism across the world.
