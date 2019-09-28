Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deputies with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office have started using body-worn cameras.
All Ramsey County deputies will now wear the cameras. The sheriff’s office is the 3rd largest department in the state to have the cameras behind Minneapolis and St. Paul, calling the move a symbol of trust.
“It’s no secret there are those in our community who aren’t sure that they can trust law enforcement. Well, this helps make that easier,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said.
There will be a 30-day grace period so deputies can learn how to use the cameras.
In all, more than 40 police and sheriff’s departments are using body cameras in Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.