MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota’s annual “Paint the Bridge” event, where student groups can paint a panel on the Washington Avenue bridge, ended in a protest and vandalism at a political group’s section. It’s the fourth year the student group College Republicans panel has been vandalized, Students for a Conservative Voice said.
The group said their panel, which included text reading, “Donald Trump The Wall,” “Draining the Swamp,” and “America FIRST mentality,” was covered up within a day.
Protesters replaced the text with phrases like, “White supremacy kills” and “I stand with Ilhan,” as well as a crossed out “borders” painting.
College Republicans said the “strongly believe” that “ideas should be discussed and debated, not censored.”
