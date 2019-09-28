Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville Center announced plans to add more retail space, housing, a hotel and a grocery store. Formal plans will be submitted soon, the center said. The shopping center opened 50 years ago and said the company hopes to begin construction next year.
The former Herberger’s department store and space on the center’s south side is expected to be converted into multi-family housing and retail space that may include restaurants, a fitness center, a hotel, a medical office building, and an outdoor community space.
The center said the project will be “privately financed and built in phases.” The city’s zoning code requires the project to secure a conditional use permit and other approvals.
