Recipe From Saturday Morning:
Skillet Apple Crisp
Process:
Topping: Mix up oats, flour, sugar and sauté in a little butter until sugar starts to melt. Set aside.
Apples: In the same skillet add a little more butter, add in apples coated in cinnamon and sugar, sauté until soft, put topping back on and serve warm right out of the skillt. Add a little cinnamon or vanilla ice cream.
Ingredients:
Topping
1 cup oats
½ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon butter
Filling
4-6 apples, sliced
⅛ cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon butter
Grill Stone Fruit Shortcake
Process: Toss everything all together in the grill basket, cook for 8 minutes, tossing once at the half-way mark. Serve hot.
Ingredients:
3-4 peaches
3-4 plums
Spray oil
For serving: angel food cake or a homemade biscuit with whipped cream, or skip the carbs and just top with a little ice cream (cinnamon or vanilla)
