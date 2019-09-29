MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised a record $1.6 million Saturday in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.
More than 10,000 people descended upon downtown Minneapolis at Target Field to raise the funds that will go toward supporting the association’s research programs. The Twin Cities event is the No. 1 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the nation.
“The success of our event comes down to our amazing staff, volunteers, sponsors and attendees,” Sue Spalding, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. “This is the 30th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Twin Cities, and once again, we are blown away by our community’s support. The $1.6 million we’ve already raised shows the philanthropic nature of Minnesotans, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”
The association’s goal is to reach $1.7 million by the end of the year. If you’re interested in donating, visit the association’s website.
