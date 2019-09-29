MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in downtown Minneapolis Saturday night.
The Minneapolis Police Department received a report of a shooting in the area of 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue South at 10:21 p.m. When officers arrived they found an adult man lying in the street. The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
Upon investigation, police learned the victim and suspect had been involved in a physical altercation before the shooting. The suspect fled the scene in a car, and has not yet been located by police.
The victim’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.
