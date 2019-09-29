  • WCCO 4On Air

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police say a group of elementary school students and teachers in Duluth found a body of a person in the woods near their school.

Police say the students found the body Friday morning. The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports that the students were told the body was a Halloween decoration.

Parents were notified that mental health professionals and social workers were at the school Friday to provide help to anyone who needed it.

