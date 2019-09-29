ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood in St. Paul Saturday night.

Officers found the man at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl Street, and medics brought him to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Police have not made any arrests.

This is the eighth deadly shooting in St. Paul in September alone, and 22nd this year.

Police are asking the public to help prevent the violence and to report things they see online.

“We’re finding a lot of these shootings are the results of feuds or fights,” Steve Linders, public information officer for the St. Paul Police Department said. “They begin on social media. People meet in the streets and it ends in gun fire, and sadly, too often it ends in death.

Police also ask people to report if they know of someone with an illegal gun.

Any tips can be given anonymously.