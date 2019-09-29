MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “I don’t believe that he’s gone. I don’t. I really think that he’s going to come home from work, that he’s going to text me, he’s going to call me and tell me that he’s on his way home,” said Vianca Gonzalez, the girlfriend of 21-year-old Enzo Herrera, who was fatally shot Saturday.

A 23-year-old man is in jail in connection to the shooting, which happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

Less than twenty four hours after the deadly shooting on that busy corner, loved ones of the victim were back at the scene bringing flowers and balloons — trying to process the loss of life.

“He killed my son,” said Enzo’s father, Juan Herrere Martinez. “Beautiful boy.”

Enzo and Gonzalez were out Saturday night when Gonzalez says they were being taunted by people driving by. Gonzalez says the groups exchanged words and one man got out of the car. There was a physical struggle before Enzo was shot.

“Nobody helped, nobody,” Gonzalez said. “He turned around and said, ‘V!’ and he looked at me and gave me a hug and just dropped to his knees. I held him.”

Police say the suspect tried to flee the scene in a car but was later arrested.

“I know my son is in a better place, but I’m angry,” Herrere Martinez said.

This shooting comes as safety concerns made national news. Violence downtown Minneapolis has made national news as community members push for more police officers.

Enzo’s father also called for something to be done. He wants to see the other person in the vehicle also held responsible.

“Why [do] they have to carry guns? They should not. They should not. They kill people,” he said.

The suspect in the shooting has not been charged. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail.