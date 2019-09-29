  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday may feel like fall, but another summer-like day and some severe weather is on tap to begin the workweek.

WCCO’s Katie Steiner says as Sunday moves along, most of the state will see consistent drizzle, with the chance for storms Sunday night, especially to the west. Stronger storm activity is possible by the time Minnesotans wake up Monday morning,

Temperatures will linger in the 50s Sunday night, but are expected to continually rise overnight, with highs in the 70s, possibly moving into the low 80s by Monday evening. Dew points will also be high, making the air feel hot and sticky.

Monday evening’s commute will also be rainy, with rain carrying us into Tuesday. Most of the state is at risk to see severe storms Monday into Tuesday.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be back to normal by September standards with highs in the mid 60s.

